David Martinez Injury: Heading out with NT

Martinez has been called up by Venezuela for the World Cup Qualification South America games against Bolivia and Uruguay on June 7 and June 9, respectively.

Martinez has been a regular starter in the frontline for LAFC recently but will miss Sunday's match against Sporting Kansas City due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Toronto on June 13. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Cengiz Under and Yaw Yeboah as possible replacements on the right wing.