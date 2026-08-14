David Martinez Injury: Picks up leg injury

Martinez has been ruled out for Saturday's match against San Diego after suffering a leg injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Martinez's problem is a late blow to a front line that will lose his dribbling and shooting skills for an undefined period, leaving Jacob Shaffelburg as the likeliest candidate to support start attackers Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min in the short term. Prior to this issue, Martinez had scored six goals over 18 MLS appearances, along with one assist across three Leagues Cup games.