David Martinez News: Bags goal in start

David Martinez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Sporting Kansas City.

Martinez had a solid shift against SKC on Saturday. In 75 minutes played, the 19 year old scored one goal from two shots (one on target, one off), completed two of his four dribble attempts, and had five touches in the opposition's box. Martinez now has two goals in five MLS appearances this season, but Saturday was just his second start of the year. He will hope for another sizable chunk of minutes this Sunday against San Diego FC.