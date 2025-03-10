David Martinez News: Scores as substitute

David Martinez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-2 defeat against Seattle Sounders FC.

David Martinez made an impact off the LAFC bench Saturday, scoring a consolation goal in second half stoppage time of their 5-2 loss to Seattle. Martinez impressively dribbled into the Seattle box before finishing through a crowd of defenders. After a 71 minute starting appearance in LAFC's opening match, Martinez has come off of the bench in each of their last two fixtures.