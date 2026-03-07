David Martinez News: Scores goal in victory

Martinez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against FC Dallas.

Martinez buried the lone goal in the 55th minute of Saturday's clash with Dallas, cutting inside onto his left foot before curling a strike from outside the box into the top-left corner. He had already been lively before halftime, seeing one shot blocked while also drawing fouls in dangerous areas. The forward also put in a solid shift defensively with five fouls drawn and a perfect three-for-three mark in tackles, and he now has two goals through the first three matches of the season while continuing to lock down the starting role on the right wing for the Black and Gold.