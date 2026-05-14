David Martinez News: Scores goal off bench

Martinez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss against St. Louis City SC.

Martinez came off the bench and sparked LAFC back into it, cutting the deficit to 2-1 in the 73rd minute after chasing down Nkosi Tafari's long ball from deep and coolly lifting a lob over Roman Burki as the keeper charged off his line, marking his fourth MLS goal of the regular season and his eighth across all competitions in 2026. He looked dangerous in limited minutes, applying pressure that led to a St. Louis defensive breakdown in the 82nd minute and setting up another LAFC chance. Burki ultimately bailed out the home side with a world-class stop on Aaron Long's deflected effort to keep the lead intact.