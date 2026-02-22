David Martinez headshot

David Martinez News: Scores opening goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Martinez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Inter Miami CF.

Martinez opened his account in the 38th minute of Saturday's season opener, capping off a sequence that started when Stephen Eustaquio's loose touch fell to Son Heung-Min at the top of the box and the South Korean slipped him through into open space. He buried a composed left-footed finish to seize control for LAFC and force Miami into chase mode in the season opener. Martinez almost doubled his tally in first-half stoppage time, but his effort drifted just wide, and he wrapped up the night with three shots (two on target) plus a corner in a solid overall showing as he continues to battle Nathan Ordaz for a spot in the starting XI.

David Martinez
Los Angeles Football Club
