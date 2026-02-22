David Martinez News: Scores opening goal Saturday

Martinez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Inter Miami CF.

Martinez opened his account in the 38th minute of Saturday's season opener, capping off a sequence that started when Stephen Eustaquio's loose touch fell to Son Heung-Min at the top of the box and the South Korean slipped him through into open space. He buried a composed left-footed finish to seize control for LAFC and force Miami into chase mode in the season opener. Martinez almost doubled his tally in first-half stoppage time, but his effort drifted just wide, and he wrapped up the night with three shots (two on target) plus a corner in a solid overall showing as he continues to battle Nathan Ordaz for a spot in the starting XI.