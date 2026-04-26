David Martinez News: Scores winner early

Martinez scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Minnesota United.

Martinez delivered the game-winner in Saturday's 1-0 MLS road victory over Minnesota United, striking in the ninth minute with a tough-angle finish after a slick passing sequence between Stephen Eustaquio and Timothy Tillman freed him up in space and gave LAFC a lead they never gave back. The Venezuelan now sits at three MLS goals and six chances created across nine appearances this season, continuing to establish himself as one of the league's more dangerous young attackers. He has already matched his goal total from 30 appearances last season and now has a real shot at tying his career-high mark from the 2024 MLS campaign, with this shaping up to be his most productive year yet for the Black and Gold.