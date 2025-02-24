David Martinez News: Two shots in loss

David Martinez recorded two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Minnesota United.

Martinez looked right at home Saturday as he provided four crosses and two shots in a 1-0 win. With Cristian Olivera and Matheusz Bogusz departing, he will see increased minutes and starts going forward as he becomes the top option at right-wing along with Nathan Ordaz.