David Moller Wolfe News: Called-up for World Cup

Wolfe is likely to be the starting left-back for Norway at the 2026 World Cup.

Wolfe is representing Norway at the World Cup and is likely to play a decent role in the team, as the defender should start at left-back. He had a mixed season with Wolves this campaign, earning two assists and no clean sheets in 22 appearances (11 starts), leaving a bit more to be asked for after only a rotational spot on a relegated team. He will then have to step up his performance for Norway, as Senegal and France in the group stage will be no easy task. If he were to be replaced at left-back during the tournament, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan is likely to take Wolfe's duties.