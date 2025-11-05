Moses was in the starting XI for the second game in a row in the Champions League, contributing one chance created and two tackles before being forced off in the 74th minute due to a likely significant injury. Moses will be assessed by Slavia Prague in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and the timeline for his return. The next game for Prague is on Nov. 25 against Athletic, leaving about three weeks for the midfielder to recover if the injury is not too serious. Daiki Hashioka could be the one in line to replace him if he cannot make that game.