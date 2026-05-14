David Nemeth Injury: Another match out

Nemeth (illness) is out for Saturday's match against Leipzig, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "David Nemeth, on the other hand, knocked it out for several days, he will not be available."

Nemeth had to miss the last contest due to an illness and will carry the problem into the season finale, as he has been ruled out. This is unfortunate for the defender, as it was likely he would recover and become an option for the final match of the season. That said, he did not appear in a single match this season, missing most of the campaign due to injury.