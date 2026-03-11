David Nemeth Injury: Late call to face Gladbach

Nemeth (groin) is questionable for Friday's match against Gladbach, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "David could also be there and might play for the U23s on Sunday."

Nemeth has been training this week and is now eyeing a return, potentially an option Friday if he passes some testing. This would be a huge step for the defender, as he has yet to appear all season due to injury. Even if he isn't with the first team Friday, he is likely to get time with the U23s on Sunday.