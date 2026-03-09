David Nemeth headshot

David Nemeth Injury: Trains, may play U23 match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Nemeth (groin) is back in team training and could play with the U23s this weekend, according to Hamburger Abendblatt.

Nemeth was back in partial training around a month ago and has finally taken a step into team training fully, joining this week. This comes after six months out due to an adductor surgery, a huge progression for the defender. The question moving forward is how he will return, potentially an option after the international break if he can join the U23s for a match this week as planned.

David Nemeth
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now