David Nemeth Injury: Trains, may play U23 match

Nemeth (groin) is back in team training and could play with the U23s this weekend, according to Hamburger Abendblatt.

Nemeth was back in partial training around a month ago and has finally taken a step into team training fully, joining this week. This comes after six months out due to an adductor surgery, a huge progression for the defender. The question moving forward is how he will return, potentially an option after the international break if he can join the U23s for a match this week as planned.