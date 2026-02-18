David Nemeth Injury: Trains partially Wednesday

Nemeth (groin) participated in the first part of team training Wednesday before ending the session with individual exercises as he still needs time before returning to full team training, according to Rupert Fabig from Hamburger Abendblatt.

Nemeth is trending in the right direction as he works back from the groin injury that required surgery before the season, but the defender still needs additional time before he is cleared for full team training. The current timeline points to a potential return at some point in March at best, once he has stacked a few complete sessions with the squad and proven he is ready for game intensity. Until then, Eric Smith, Hauke Wahl, and newcomer Tomoya Ando are in line to log heavier minutes and handle the defensive workload in his absence.