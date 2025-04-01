David Nemeth News: Credited with assist in loss

Nemeth recorded an assist and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Nemeth was credited with an assist, although most of the credit of the goal should go to Lars Ritzka, who blasted an unstoppable shot from outside the box past Jonas Urbig. This was Nemeth's first assist of the season, though as a center-back, most of his value will continue to be tied to what he can do on the defensive side of the ball.