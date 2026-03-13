David Nemeth News: On bench Friday

Nemeth (groin) is among the substitutes for Friday's meeting with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Nemeth recovered enough health to be an option in the week 26 game after being questionable during the week. However, he has made no appearances for the first team since August, so his role could be limited until he gains some momentum. Meanwhile, he'll offer depth behind Adam Dzwigala, Hauke Wahl and Tomoya Ando in the back line.