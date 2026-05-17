David Neres headshot

David Neres Injury: Absent for Pisa match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Neres (ankle) is unavailable for Sunday's fixture versus Pisa.

Neres reportedly traveled with the team to Pisa but isn't listed on the game-day squad list. It remains to be seen whether he'll be selected for the season finale, but he'd be a long shot to get minutes regardless following a multi-month absence.

David Neres
Napoli
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