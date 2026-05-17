David Neres Injury: Absent for Pisa match
Neres (ankle) is unavailable for Sunday's fixture versus Pisa.
Neres reportedly traveled with the team to Pisa but isn't listed on the game-day squad list. It remains to be seen whether he'll be selected for the season finale, but he'd be a long shot to get minutes regardless following a multi-month absence.
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