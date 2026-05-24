David Neres Injury: Ends campaign on the shelf
Neres (ankle) isn't an option for Sunday's tilt versus Udinese.
Neres won't be brought back despite being cleared two weeks ago and will look to properly ramp up during the summer. He had been pretty good before getting hurt, scoring three goals, providing four assists and adding 20 shots (seven on target), 27 chances created and 66 crosses (17 accurate) in 22 showings (12 starts).
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