David Neres Injury: Recuperates from serious ankle problem
Neres (ankle) has been working regularly with the rest of the group this week and has strong chances to be selected for Sunday's Pisa game, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Nes hasn't played since mid-January after spraining his ankle and aggravating it later on, necessitating surgery. He might not be deployed, but he's been able to heal up before the end of the campaign. Alisson Santos has absorbed his minutes for the most part. He has tallied five shots (one on target), five key passes and 18 crosses (five accurate) in his last five appearances (all starts), with no goal contributions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Neres See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 19April 19, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Champions League DFS: UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 11April 11, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Champions League Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks for Feb. 15February 14, 2023
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsSeptember 6, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksSeptember 5, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Neres See More