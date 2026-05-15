David Neres headshot

David Neres Injury: Recuperates from serious ankle problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Neres (ankle) has been working regularly with the rest of the group this week and has strong chances to be selected for Sunday's Pisa game, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Nes hasn't played since mid-January after spraining his ankle and aggravating it later on, necessitating surgery. He might not be deployed, but he's been able to heal up before the end of the campaign. Alisson Santos has absorbed his minutes for the most part. He has tallied five shots (one on target), five key passes and 18 crosses (five accurate) in his last five appearances (all starts), with no goal contributions.

David Neres
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Neres See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Neres See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 19
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 19
Author Image
Jack Burkart
April 19, 2023
DraftKings Champions League DFS: UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 11
SOC
DraftKings Champions League DFS: UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 11
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
April 11, 2023
DraftKings Champions League Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks for Feb. 15
SOC
DraftKings Champions League Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks for Feb. 15
Author Image
Jack Burkart
February 14, 2023
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Dane Shinault
September 6, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 5, 2022