David Neres Injury: Recuperates from serious ankle problem

Neres (ankle) has been working regularly with the rest of the group this week and has strong chances to be selected for Sunday's Pisa game, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Nes hasn't played since mid-January after spraining his ankle and aggravating it later on, necessitating surgery. He might not be deployed, but he's been able to heal up before the end of the campaign. Alisson Santos has absorbed his minutes for the most part. He has tallied five shots (one on target), five key passes and 18 crosses (five accurate) in his last five appearances (all starts), with no goal contributions.