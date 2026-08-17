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David Neres Injury: Will continue to miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 2:12am

Neres (knee) hasn't logged any minutes in the preseason, as he's recovering and working on his fitness after undergoing a regenerative treatment early in the summer, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.

Neres is practicing on grass, but not yet with the rest of the group, although he's reportedly making good progress. He'll be unavailable versus Genoa this week, while he has a better chance of being called up for the second or third round. Matteo Politano, Alisson Santos, Antonio Vergara and Giovane are the other options on the wings.

David Neres
Napoli
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