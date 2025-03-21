Fantasy Soccer
David Neres Injury: Will return versus Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Neres (thigh) took part in a friendly against amateur team Puteolana on Thursday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informs.

Neres was reportedly close to being called up for the past fixture, but the staff opted to play it safe and give him another week. He'll be back against Milan on March 30 and could supplant Giacomo Raspadori right away if he has a clean sheet week of training. He has scored once and added five shots (two on target), eight key passes and 31 crosses (10 accurate) in his last six outings.

David Neres
Napoli
