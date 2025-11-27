Neres couldn't find the back of the net as he did on his previous Serie A game but was still a big threat from the flank, this time with more freedom to float and appear behind the forwards. The three chances created matched his season high in all competitions and he could've scored an amazing goal during the first half but his bicycle kick was incredibly stopped by the goalkeeper. This was just the first European start for the winger this season and the sixth overall but more performances like this could definitely make him find a permanent spot in the lineup.