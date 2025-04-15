Fantasy Soccer
David Neres headshot

David Neres News: Creates three chances against Empoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 1:42am

Neres had four crosses (one accurate), one tackle (one won), one shot (one on target) and three key passes in Monday's 3-0 victory over Empoli.

Neres looked better than in the previous two games as he continues to get his legs fully underneath him following a thigh injury. He has recorded two shots (one on target), six chances created, 10 crosses (three accurate) and six tackles (four won) in the last three fixtures since coming back.

David Neres
Napoli
