David Neres News: Creates three chances against Empoli
Neres had four crosses (one accurate), one tackle (one won), one shot (one on target) and three key passes in Monday's 3-0 victory over Empoli.
Neres looked better than in the previous two games as he continues to get his legs fully underneath him following a thigh injury. He has recorded two shots (one on target), six chances created, 10 crosses (three accurate) and six tackles (four won) in the last three fixtures since coming back.
