Neres once again wreaked havoc on the wing and set up Rasmus Hojlund with a great feed after dancing through a defender on the right-hand side of the box. He set a new season high in crosses. He has started in four matches in a row following a few injuries and a schematic change and has taken full advantage of his increased playing time, posting multiple crosses in every appearance, accumulating 22 (six accurate) and recording two goals, 10 key passes and 12 corners. Instead, his streak of displays with two shots stopped at three.