Neres started as a false-nine over Lorenzo Lucca, replacing Rasmus Hojlund (thigh), looked comfortable and combined with Frank Anguissa on the final goal of the contest. The starter isn't expected to be sidelined for long, but he's one of the main candidates to replace Kevin De Bruyne (thigh), who might miss extended time, moving back to his natural role on the wing. He has notched at least one key pass and one cross in the last five tilts, amassing seven and 13, respectively, and logging two assists, seven corners and six shots (zero on target).