Neres returned to the starting lineup after two matches, getting the call over Matteo Politano on the right wing, and powered his team to victory with a brace, beating the offside trap and keeping his aplomb in front of the goalie twice. The superb showing should keep him involved as Napoli search for new solutions following Frank Anguissa and Kevin De Bruyne's serious thigh injuries. He has logged six crosses (zero on target), three chances created and six crosses (zero accurate) in the last four matches.