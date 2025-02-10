David Neres News: Six crosses, two accurate
Neres recorded two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Udinese.
Neres has been consistent with his crosses, attempting more than three across Napoli's last three games and logging multiple accurate crosses in each of the aforementioned appearances. In total, he logged 14 crosses (six accurate) across the three-game span.
