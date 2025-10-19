Neres had a busy display in his second consecutive start since Matteo Politano (glute) wasn't 100 percent, but he mostly generated some threats through set pieces. He posted new season highs in chances and crosses, but might not have done enough to stay in the XI when his competitor will be 100 percent. He could move to a different role if Scott McTominay (ankle) misses more time. He has notched seven shots (one on target), five key passes, 17 crosses (four accurate) and 10 corners in his last six appearances (two starts).