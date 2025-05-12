David Neres News: Subs in late against Genoa

Neres (calf) had two key passes, two crosses (one accurate) and three passes in a brief cameo in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Genoa.

Neres returned from a three-game absence and got busy relative to his playing time, trying to help his side's late push. He's likely to get more minutes in the last two matches, but Giacomo Raspadori is in a groove and will probably stay in the XI. He has created at least a chance in five straight outings, totaling 10 and adding four shots (two on target) and nine corners. He has launched multiple crosses in 14 straight appearances, accumulating 72 (17 accurate).