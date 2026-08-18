David Odogu News: Joins Toulouse on loan

Odogu has joined Toulouse on loan from AC Milan, the club announced.

Odogu came through Union Berlin and VfL Wolfsburg's academies before making his Bundesliga debut in April 2025. Milan signed him from Wolfsburg in summer 2025, and he spent last season adjusting to Serie A without making a senior start. The move to Toulouse gives the 20-year-old center back a chance to get consistent playing time in Ligue 1, with the physicality and completeness he brings to the backline as reasons for the move.