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David Okereke News: Nets in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Okereke scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Monday's 4-1 defeat against Fiorentina.

Okereke scored once on four shots during a disappointing rout at the hands of Fiorentina. The forward was the lone offensive threat for most of the match and took four shots putting two of them on goal. The forward just didn't have the space to make too much of a difference in the loss.

David Okereke
Cremonese
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