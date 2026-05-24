David Okereke headshot

David Okereke News: Red-carded in Como bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Okereke was sent off from the bench in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Como.

Okereke was expelled midway through the second half alongside Alberto Grassi and Milan Djuric for lashing out at the referee following a PK call. He saw some action only late in the season, scoring twice in 10 appearances (three starts) and adding eight shots (five on target), three chances created and five crosses (one accurate). Cremonese have been relegated.

David Okereke
Cremonese
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