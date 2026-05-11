David Okereke headshot

David Okereke News: Scores off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Okereke scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-0 win against Pisa.

Okereke made an impact in just 18 minutes off the bench, taking two shots and converting one for his second goal in seven appearances (two starts) for Cremonese since being reintegrated into the squad.

David Okereke
Cremonese
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