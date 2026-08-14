David Ospina Injury: Atlante link paused due to injury

Ospina's contract with Atlante is now on hold while he recovers from an elbow injury, per the club's official statement. The final decision on his continuity will be made by both parties in the coming weeks based on his diagnosis.

Ospina's time with the Potros de Hierro has apparently come to an end before he could even make his debut, with the club acquiring Jordan Garcia to take his spot on the roster. Thus, it will now be a competition between Garcia and Oscar Jimenez for the starting spot throughout the year. The uncertainty surrounding the diagnosis and the diplomatic language of the statement suggest the severity of the elbow problem is still being determined, and Atlante will have a clearer picture of where things stand over the next few weeks.