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David Poreba News: Gets an assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Poreba assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Orlando City SC.

Poreba's touch inside the box might not have set up the perfect opportunity but it was a well-timed touch so he's worthy of getting this assist. The midfielder has a strong opportunity to log more assists, especially with two in-form strikers, against NYRB in the next match. NYRB have allowed 42 goals in 20 MLS matches this season.

David Poreba
Chicago Fire
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