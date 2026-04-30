David Raum Injury: Late call Saturday
Raum (hamstring) returned to team training this week after beginning the week with individual sessions, and is a late call for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, according to coach Ole Werner.
Raum's return to team training is an encouraging development after the hamstring issue forced him out of last weekend's fixture. Manager Ole Werner will wait until Friday's final training session before making a decision on his availability for the top-of-the-table clash. The left-back has been one of Leipzig's most important players this season, contributing three goals and six assists while also handling set-piece duties, making his potential return a significant boost heading into a crucial fixture.
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