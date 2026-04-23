David Raum Injury: Out Saturday

Raum will miss Friday's clash against Union Berlin due to a groin irritation and hopes to return for next week's fixture against Leverkusen, according to coach Ole Werner. "David Raum will be missing; he is still suffering from a groin injury. It is not a real injury, but it is irritated. Anyone who has had this knows how much it affects performance in football. Therefore, we do not want to and cannot take any risk."

Raum is an undisputed starter at left-back for Leipzig and one of the more important pieces in the team's setup, having contributed three goals and six assists this season while also shouldering a share of set-piece responsibilities. Coach Ole Werner's comments suggest the club is being cautious rather than dealing with a structural injury, which is an encouraging sign for his chances of featuring against Leverkusen next week. Max Finkgrafe is expected to start at left-back in his absence until Raum is cleared to return.