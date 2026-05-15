David Raum Injury: Rested ahead of World Cup

Raum (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's season finale against Freiburg as a precaution, with coach Ole Werner choosing to give the left-back a rest ahead of the World Cup with Germany. "If we had still needed to achieve goals like the Champions League, I certainly would have put him on the pitch. But as it is, he had an extremely intense year - not just because of the issues on the pitch, but also because of the energy he put in off the pitch, and how he took the lead in driving the whole operation forward. Now he has another major workload ahead of him with the World Cup this summer. Accordingly, I think the little break will do him good. No one needs to worry about that."

Raum ends what has been an outstanding individual campaign with three goals, seven assists, a career-high 96 chances created and 252 crosses across the season for Leipzig, establishing himself as one of the most productive left-backs in the Bundesliga. The focus now shifts entirely to the World Cup with Germany, where he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet for the DFB heading into the tournament early next month.