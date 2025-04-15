David Raum Injury: Trains, doubtful to face Kiel
Raum (strain) completed a light training program and is doubtful for Saturday's match against Kiel, according to RB Live.
Raum was absent last match and appears to be trending in the same direction after he was only able to train in a limited program. The good news is he still does at least appear to be progressing. His option for Saturday is currently doubtful, still needing a major boost before he can see the field again.
