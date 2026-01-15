Raum completed a season-high 74 accurate passes and assisted Willi Orban's goal with a precise free-kick cross. He attempted 11 crosses and created five chances while also contributing defensively to the clean sheet with four tackles, three clearances and two interceptions. It was only his second league assist despite creating 55 chances and delivering 138 crosses across 16 starts this season.The left back has also impressed defensively with 34 tackles, 21 interceptions and 60 clearances, helping produce eight clean sheets this season.