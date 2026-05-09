David Raum News: Assists in return to XI
Raum had an assist while crossing six times (two accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-1 win over St. Pauli.
Raum set up Willi Orban in the 54th minute assisting what would end up being the game winning goal while leading Leipzig in crosses and chances created. The assist was the first since March for Raum as he returned from a two-match absence due to a hamstring injury Saturday.
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