David Raum News: Assists in Saturday's win

Raum had another extremely productive match Saturday, highlighted by his assist of Benjamin Sesko's goal in the 24th minute. It marked his fourth assist of the season. He created four chances in the win and also set a season high with 15 crosses. On the defensive end he won one tackle, made four clearances and won four duels in his full 90 minutes of action.