David Raum News: Assists one of two goals
Raum had an assist while crossing eight times (four accurate) and creating four chances during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Dortmund.
Raum set up Christoph Baumgartner in the 39th minute assisting the second goal of the match while leading Leipzig in crosses and chances created. The fullback has combined for two assists, 12 chances created and 28 crosses in his last three appearances.
