David Raum News: Back on bench with Germany
Raum (undisclosed) has returned to full fitness and was named on the bench for Germany's 4-0 victory in Sunday's clash against Finland despite not featuring, confirming he is available for the World Cup, according to the DFB team.
Raum had been given a rest for Leipzig's season finale against Freiburg to recover from an intense campaign, but his inclusion in the matchday squad for the Finland friendly is a clean bill of health heading into the tournament. The left-back ends the club season with three goals, seven assists, a career-high 96 chances created and 252 crosses and will be one of the first names on coach Julian Nagelsmann's teamsheet when Germany's World Cup campaign gets underway.
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