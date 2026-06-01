David Raum News: Back on bench with Germany

Raum (undisclosed) has returned to full fitness and was named on the bench for Germany's 4-0 victory in Sunday's clash against Finland despite not featuring, confirming he is available for the World Cup, according to the DFB team.

Raum had been given a rest for Leipzig's season finale against Freiburg to recover from an intense campaign, but his inclusion in the matchday squad for the Finland friendly is a clean bill of health heading into the tournament. The left-back ends the club season with three goals, seven assists, a career-high 96 chances created and 252 crosses and will be one of the first names on coach Julian Nagelsmann's teamsheet when Germany's World Cup campaign gets underway.