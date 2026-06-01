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David Raum News: Back on bench with Germany

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Raum (undisclosed) has returned to full fitness and was named on the bench for Germany's 4-0 victory in Sunday's clash against Finland despite not featuring, confirming he is available for the World Cup, according to the DFB team.

Raum had been given a rest for Leipzig's season finale against Freiburg to recover from an intense campaign, but his inclusion in the matchday squad for the Finland friendly is a clean bill of health heading into the tournament. The left-back ends the club season with three goals, seven assists, a career-high 96 chances created and 252 crosses and will be one of the first names on coach Julian Nagelsmann's teamsheet when Germany's World Cup campaign gets underway.

David Raum
RB Leipzig
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