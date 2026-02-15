David Raum headshot

David Raum News: Ends ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Raum is no longer suspended and is an option for the club moving forward.

Raum is eligible to play once again after his time on the sidelines, with the defender no longer banned. He had yet to miss a start all season until the suspension and should return to the starting XI, recording three goals and four assists this season.

David Raum
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Raum See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Raum See More
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
SOC
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 21, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday Nov. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday Nov. 7
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 6, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 25, 2023
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023