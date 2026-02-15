David Raum News: Ends ban
Raum is no longer suspended and is an option for the club moving forward.
Raum is eligible to play once again after his time on the sidelines, with the defender no longer banned. He had yet to miss a start all season until the suspension and should return to the starting XI, recording three goals and four assists this season.
