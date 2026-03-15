David Raum News: Main creator for Leipzig
Raum crossed nine times (five accurate) and created five chances during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Stuttgart.
Raum was held off the scoresheet despite being the main creator for Leipzig as he led the team in both crosses and chances created. The fullback has combined for three shots, 14 chances created and 38 crosses over his last three appearances but has yet to have a goal involvement in March.
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