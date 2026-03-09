David Raum headshot

David Raum News: Major volume in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Raum had three shots (one on goal), 13 crosses (six accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against FC Augsburg.

Raum didn't get on the scoresheet during Saturday's win, but that didn't stop him having a big day. He took 13 crosses and five corners and added three shots. It was a solid showing throughout and some major volume despite not earning a goal contribution. If Raum can keep this sort of volume going moving forward, as he has throughout his career, he will continue as one of the most valuable defenders in Germany.

David Raum
RB Leipzig
