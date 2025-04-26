Fantasy Soccer
David Raum headshot

David Raum News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Raum (strain) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Raum has made the match squad as expected but is only available for limited playing time. He'll be a solid alternative to Castello Lukeba at left-back and may also take some set pieces if given enough time on the field. Prior to the issue, Raum tallied one goal and five assists over 24 appearances in all competitions.

David Raum
RB Leipzig
