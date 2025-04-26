David Raum News: On bench Saturday
Raum (strain) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Raum has made the match squad as expected but is only available for limited playing time. He'll be a solid alternative to Castello Lukeba at left-back and may also take some set pieces if given enough time on the field. Prior to the issue, Raum tallied one goal and five assists over 24 appearances in all competitions.
