David Raum News: Option off bench Saturday

Raum (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen.

Raum came through Friday's final training session sufficiently for manager Ole Werner to include him among the substitutes, representing an encouraging development after the hamstring issue that had forced him out of last weekend's fixture. The left-back has been one of Leipzig's most important players this season, contributing three goals and six assists while also handling set-piece duties, and his presence on the bench offers a valuable option for a side heading into a crucial top-of-the-table clash. His return to the starting lineup is expected to follow in the coming fixtures once coach Ole Werner is fully satisfied the hamstring issue has settled.