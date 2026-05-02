David Raum headshot

David Raum News: Option off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Raum (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen.

Raum came through Friday's final training session sufficiently for manager Ole Werner to include him among the substitutes, representing an encouraging development after the hamstring issue that had forced him out of last weekend's fixture. The left-back has been one of Leipzig's most important players this season, contributing three goals and six assists while also handling set-piece duties, and his presence on the bench offers a valuable option for a side heading into a crucial top-of-the-table clash. His return to the starting lineup is expected to follow in the coming fixtures once coach Ole Werner is fully satisfied the hamstring issue has settled.

David Raum
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Raum See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Raum See More
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
36 days ago
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
SOC
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 21, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday Nov. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday Nov. 7
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 6, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 25, 2023